May 11 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd:

* INDIA’S PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL LOSS 17.03 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 4.55 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 33.41 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 34.09 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CREATED 19.03 BLN RUPEES OF PROVISION IN FINANCIAL SERVICES ARM IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 Source text: (bit.ly/3dycf0N) Further company coverage: