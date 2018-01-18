BRIEF-Piramal Finance Commits 12 Bln Rupees Across Marquee Hotel Assets In India

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Piramal Finance Limited :

* PIRAMAL FINANCE LIMITED COMMITS 12 BILLION RUPEES ACROSS MARQUEE HOTEL ASSETS IN GURGAON, BANGALORE AND PUNE Source text - Piramal Finance Limited (PFL), a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, has forayed into the hospitality sector with multiple transactions done in quick succession. The platform has committed INR 650cr towards two marquee hotel assets in North India, followed by another INR 550cr across another two assets in Bangalore and Pune, respectively. Further company coverage: