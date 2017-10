Oct 4 (Reuters) - Piramal Finance Ltd:

* Piramal Finance Limited sanctions 2.80 billion rupees to Puranik Builders‍​ Source text: Piramal Enterprises Limited, through its subsidiary Piramal Finance Limited (PFL), today announced an INR 280 crore sanction to Puranik Builders for one of its flagship projects in Thane - “Puranik City Reserva” Further company coverage: