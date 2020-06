BRIEF-PIRC Recommends A.G. Barr Shareholders To Vote Against Resolution To Approve Remuneration Policy

June 18 (Reuters) - PIRC :

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS A.G. BARR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO APPROVE REMUNERATION POLICY

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS OXFORD BIOMEDICA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO ISSUE SHARES FOR FINANCING DEAL/OTHER CAPITAL INVESTMENT

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS A.G. BARR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO AUTHORISE SHARE REPURCHASE

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS TRAINLINE SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO AUTHORISE SHARE REPURCHASE

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS TRAINLINE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO APPOINT AUDITORS

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS TRAINLINE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO ISSUE SHARES FOR FINANCING ACQUISITION/OTHER CAPITAL INVESTMENT

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS MEARS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO RE-APPOINT GRANT THORNTON UK AS AUDITORS

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS MEARS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO RE-ELECT DAVID MILES

* PROXY ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS MEARS GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION TO ISSUE SHARES ON FINANCING ACQUISITION/OTHER CAPITAL INVESTMENT Further company coverage: