Feb 23 (Reuters) - PIRELLI & C SPA:

* UNIT PIRELLI INTERNATIONAL PLC EXERCISES RIGHT TO REDEEM BOND DUE NOVEMBER 2019

* EARLY REDEMPTION TO BE EXERCISED ON BOND “PIRELLI INTERNATIONAL PLC EUR 600,000,000 1.750 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 18 NOVEMBER 2019”

* COMPLETION OF EARLY REDEMPTION IS EXPECTED ON OR BEFORE 31 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)