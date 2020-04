BRIEF-Pirelli Cancels Dividend On FY 2019, Cuts 2020 Guidance

April 3 (Reuters) - Pirelli & C SpA:

* STARTS ACTIONS AIMED AT MITIGATING COVID-19 RELATED IMPACT

* CANCELS DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* FURTHER COST CUTS AND LOWER INVESTMENT TO PROTECT PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW

* 2020 TARGETS REVISED

* END 2020 REVENUES EXPECTED AT 4.3-4.4 BILLION EURO (PRIOR INDICATION AROUND 5.4 BILLION EURO)

* REDUCTION OF BOARD, CEO AND TOP MANAGEMENT COMPENSATIONS

* 2020 ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN 14%-15% (MARGIN IMPLICIT IN PREVIOUS TARGETS AROUND 17%)

* INVESTIMENTS OF ABOUT 130 MILLION EURO (PRIOR INDICATION ABOUT 300 MILLION EURO)

* NET FINANCIAL POSITION AT END 2020 CONFIRMED AT ABOUT -3.3 BILLION EURO

* 2020 NET CASH FLOW 230-260 MILLION EURO (IMPLICIT LEVEL OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AROUND 220 MILLION EURO)

* IN LIGHT OF NEW 2020 GUIDANCE, 2020-2022 PLAN TARGETS TO BE REVISED IN Q4 2020

* WILL EVALUATE POSSIBLE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING IN H2 TO PROPOSE DISTRIBUTION OF RESERVES

* MGMT PAY CUT AND SHORT TERM INCENTIVE CANCELLATION WILL ALLOW TO SAVE ABOUT EUR 31 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)