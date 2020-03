March 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli says:

* ONE EMPLOYEE AT SETTIMO TORINESE PLANT TESTED POSITIVE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CO HAS DECIDED TO SLOW DOWN PRODUCTION AT SETTIMO TORINESE PLANT, WITH PROGRESSIVE RECOVERY IN COMING DAYS

* SUPPLY TO CLIENTS TO CONTINUE AT SUITABLE LEVEL DRAWING ON AVAILABLE STOCK