March 15 (Reuters) - PIRELLI & C SPA:

* PLACES 200 MILLION EURO BOND WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE

* OPERATION ALLOWS TO BUY BACK EXISTING DEBT FOR THE SAME AMOUNT AND LOWER COST OF DEBT

"FLOATING RATE NOTE" IS DUE SEPT 2020