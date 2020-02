Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pirelli Chief Executive tells a press conference:

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO GRADUALLY RESTART PRODUCTION AT CHINESE PLANTS FROM NEXT WEEK

* THERE IS A LIST OF POTENTIAL CANDIDATES WITH RIGHT SKILLS TO LEAD THE COMPANY IN CASE OF PLANNED OR UNPLANNED SUCCESSION

* OUR CHOICE TO BE IN THE PREMIUM SEGMENT MEANS WE DO NOT NEED M&A TO GROW

* COMPANY DID NOT HAVE SPECIFIC TIE-UP CONTACTS WITH ANY COMPETITOR