BRIEF-Pirelli Q1 Adj. EBIT At EUR 141.1 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Pirelli & C SpA:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT EUR 141.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 128 MILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED CONSENSUS

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.05 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.06 BILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED CONSENSUS

* Q1 NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 38.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21 MILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED CONSENSUS

* NET DEBT AT END-MARCH AT EUR 4.26 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.28 BILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED CONSENSUS

* CONFIRMS 2020 TARGETS DISCLOSED ON APRIL 3

* IN Q1 NET BENEFITS OF TWO PLANS TO COUNTERACT COVID-19 IMPACT WERE EUR 33 MILLION

* Q1 COSTS DIRECTLY LINKED TO THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY OF 5.4 MILLION EURO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)