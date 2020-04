April 30 (Reuters) - Pirelli & C SpA:

* RESTART OF ACTIVITIES WILL BE GRADUAL

* AT SETTIMO TORINESE PLANT PRODUCTION LEVELS WILL BE REDUCED IN LIGHT OF LOWER DEMAND

* MASKS FOR EMPLOYEES AND FAMILY MEMBERS TO BE PRODUCED BY CO AT BOLLATE PLANT