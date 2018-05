BRIEF-Pitney Bowes Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS $0.30

May 2 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc:

* PITNEY BOWES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PITNEY BOWES INC Q1 GAAP SHR $0.28

* PITNEY BOWES INC Q1 REVENUE $983 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $930.4 MLN

* PITNEY BOWES INC Q1 SHR VIEW $0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PITNEY BOWES-REAFFIRMING ANNUAL GUIDANCE AND UPDATING SOLELY TO REFLECT IMPACT OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PRODUCTION MAIL AND SUPPORTING SOFTWARE

* PITNEY BOWES INC SAYS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.30

* PITNEY BOWES INC SAYS FY 2018 REVENUE, ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 11 PERCENT TO 15 PERCENT GROWTH

* PITNEY BOWES INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.45, REV VIEW $3.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S