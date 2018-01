Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc:

* PITNEY BOWES ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 REVENUE $1.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $991 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40 TO $1.55

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 9 TO 13 PERCENT

* SEES FY FREE CASH FLOW TO BE IN RANGE OF $350 MILLION TO $400 MILLION

* COMPANY ALSO EXPECTS TO REPATRIATE CASH AND WILL USE CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT IN 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.42, REVENUE VIEW $3.73 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S