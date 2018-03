March 6 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc:

* PITNEY BOWES UPDATES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* PITNEY BOWES - ‍BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION​

* PITNEY BOWES - CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS "STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES" CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW​