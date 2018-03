March 22 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 7.1% STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION AS OF MARCH 21 - SEC FILING‍​

* PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS - ACQUIRED GULF ISLAND FABRICATION SHARES BECAUSE IT BELIEVES SHARES ARE "UNDERVALUED" Source text: (bit.ly/2DNd2bS) Further company coverage: