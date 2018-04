BRIEF-Piton Capital Partners Says On April 4, Proposed To Some Representatives Of Gulf Island Fabrication That Its Board Be Reduced In Size

April 6 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, PROPOSED TO SOME REPRESENTATIVES OF GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC THAT ITS BOARD BE REDUCED IN SIZE - SEC FILING

* IDENTIFIED DIRECTORS TO GULF’S BOARD

* PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO REDUCE THE AGGREGATE COMPENSATION AMOUNT PAID TO EACH GULF ISLAND FABRICATION DIRECTOR

* PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS A 7.9 PCT STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC AS OF APRIL 4 Source text: [bit.ly/2Iy5ug1] Further company coverage: