March 27 (Reuters) - Pittards Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE £30.3M (2016: £27.0M)​

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £0.4M (2016: UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX £0.2M)​

* ‍ENTERED 2018 WITH NEW DIVISIONAL STRUCTURE IN PLACE, ENHANCED FINANCIAL DISCIPLINES, REDUCED NET DEBT AND RESOURCES

* ‍BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND WITH RESPECT TO YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​