March 27 (Reuters) - Pivot Technology Solutions Inc :

* PIVOT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE WAS $399.4 MILLION, UP 1.4% FROM $394.0 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* ‍IN Q4 RECORDED A ONE-TIME $5.8 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE RELATED TO IMPACT OF US TAX REFORM​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)