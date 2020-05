BRIEF-Pivotal Phase III Trial Of Abaloparatide-SC In Japanese Women And Men With Osteoporosis Achieves Primary Endpoint

May 27 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc:

* PIVOTAL PHASE III TRIAL OF ABALOPARATIDE-SC IN JAPANESE WOMEN AND MEN WITH OSTEOPOROSIS ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* RADIUS HEALTH - RADIUS PARTNER TEIJIN PHARMA SUBMITTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ABALOPARATIDE-SC FOR TREATMENT OF OSTEOPOROSIS IN JAPAN

* RADIUS HEALTH - APPLICATION BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS OF PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY OF ABALOPARATIDE-SC IN JAPAN

* RADIUS HEALTH - STUDY ACHIEVED EFFICACY ENDPOINT WITH SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN LUMBAR SPINE BONE MINERAL DENSITY AT 18 MONTHS