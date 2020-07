BRIEF-Pixium Raises EUR 7.3 Mln Through New Share Issue At EUR 0.5/Shr

July 6 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* SUCCESS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PRE-EMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS: €7.3 MILLION RAISED TO FINANCE THE PRIMA SYSTEM PRIMAVERA PIVOTAL STUDY

* 14,684,919 NEW SHARES ( “NEW SHARES”) WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 81.53% OF THE OFFERING

* THIS SUCCESSFUL FINANCING ROUND WILL ENABLE PIXIUM TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF PRIMA AND REACH NEXT KEY MILESTONES, IN PARTICULAR WITH RESPECT TO PRIMAVERA PIVOTAL STUDY

* PREPARING PRIMAVERA PIVOTAL STUDY, WHICH WILL BEGIN LATE THIS YEAR OR IN FIRST HALF OF 2021