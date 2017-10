BRIEF-Pixium Vision announces updates on its epi-retinal Iris II bionic vision system

Sept 27 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA

* PIXIUM VISION ANNOUNCES UPDATES ON ITS EPI-RETINAL IRIS®II BIONIC VISION SYSTEM

* ‍6-MONTH FOLLOW-UP DEMONSTRATES THAT IRIS(®)II IMPROVES VISUAL PERFORMANCE AND HAS A FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE​

* ‍A SHORTER THAN EXPECTED LIFESPAN OF DEVICE WAS NOTICED IN THIS SET OF PATIENTS​

* NONETHELESS DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY HALT NEW IMPLANTATIONS

* ‍SHORTER THAN EXPECTED LIFESPAN OF DEVICE PRESENTS NO RISK TO IMPLANTED PATIENTS​

* ‍FIRST COMMERCIAL IRIS(®)II IMPLANT CARRIED OUT IN SPAIN WAS SUCCESSFULLY ACTIVATED RECENTLY​