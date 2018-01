Jan 4 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* PIXIUM VISION RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO BEGIN HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY OF ITS PRIMA SUB-RETINAL IMPLANT IN THE US

* FEASIBILITY CLINICAL STUDY IS DESIGNED TO EVALUATE PRIMA IN PATIENTS WITH ATROPHIC DRY AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION

* EXPECTS TO START US STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2018.