April 11 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* LAUNCHES EUR 10.6 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE EUR 1.87 PER SHARE, A 35.07 PERCENT DISCOUNT

* COMMITMENTS ALREADY RECEIVED FOR 94.13 PERCENT OF ISSUE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: APRIL 17-26 INCLUDED

* ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RESOURCES WILL ALLOW FINALIZATION OF FEASIBILITY STUDY OF 5 PATIENTS IN THE US

* THEY WILL ALSO PERMIT VALIDATION WITH FDA OF KEY STAGES OF CLINICAL PROGRAM IN THE US DURING H1 2019 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)