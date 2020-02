Feb 13 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 CLOSING CASH POSITION: EUR 6.8 MILLION

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 12.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO LOSS OF €9.62 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF €13.52 MILLION YEAR AGO