BRIEF-Pixium Vision Says Decided To Postpone Continuing Feasibility Studies In France And US

March 23 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision SA:

* PIXIUM VISION SA - PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* PIXIUM VISION SA - DECIDED TO POSTPONE CONTINUING ITS FEASIBILITY STUDIES IN FRANCE AND US, WITH EXCEPTION OF ONGOING SAFETY MONITORING.

* PIXIUM VISION SA - INITIATION OF PRIMAVERA PIVOTAL STUDY WITH PRIMA SYSTEM IN DRY AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION (AMD) MAY BE DELAYED

* PIXIUM VISION SA - WILL SEEK NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING, INCLUDING THROUGH COMMERCIAL BANK LOANS

* PIXIUM VISION SA - SHOULD COVID-19 CRISIS SITUATION PERSIST COMPANY WILL LOOK AT ALTERNATIVES IN ORDER TO REDUCE CASH BURN