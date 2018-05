May 3 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF € 10.6 MILLION

* GLOBAL DEMAND AMOUNTING TO EUR 14.1 MILLION, OFFER OVERSUBSCRIBED 1.33 TIMES

* ISSUE OF 5,676,535 NEW SHARES Source text : bit.ly/2wbzX2g Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)