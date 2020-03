BRIEF-Pixium Vision: Successful Activation Of Prima System In First U.S. Patient

March 4 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* ANNOUNCES PRIMA SYSTEM SUCCESSFUL ACTIVATION IN FIRST PATIENT IN US FEASIBILITY STUDY WITH THE NEW GENERATION OF GLASSES

* SECOND PATIENT HAS ALSO BEEN IMPLANTED AND SHOULD BE ACTIVATED SHORTLY

* SAYS THESE STUDIES WILL SUPPORT UPCOMING PRIMAVERA TRIAL IN DRY AMD ON TRACK TO BE FILED IN H1 2020 - CEO

* SAYS LOOKING FORWARD TO REPORTING IN Q1 2020, 18-MONTH DATA FROM PATIENTS IN FRANCE WHO HAVE TRANSITIONED TO NEWEST GENERATION PRIMA SYSTEM

* EXPECTS TO START PRIMAVERA IN 2020 WHICH WILL PAVE WAY FOR REGULATORY APPROVAL,” SAYS LLOYD DIAMOND, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF PIXIUM VISION” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)