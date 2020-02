BRIEF-Pixium Vision To Issue 1.25 Million New Tranche From ESGO Financing Agreement

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision SA:

* REG-PIXIUM VISION ANNOUNCES ISSUE OF € 1.25 MILLION NEW TRANCHE FROM ESGO FINANCING AGREEMENT TO CONTINUE TO ACCELERATE ITS CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* HAS ISSUED 875 WARRANTS GIVING ACCESS TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES AS AGREED WITH US-BASED, HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED INVESTOR, EUROPEAN SELECT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND (ESGO)

* ALSO ISSUED A TRANCHE OF EUR 1.25 MILLION NOMINAL VALUE CORRESPONDING TO 125 BONDS FOLLOWING ITS REQUEST TO ESGO TO EXERCISE 125 TRANCHE WARRANTS OUT OF 875 ISSUED.

* FINANCING CONTRACT WITH ESGO SPECIFIES A MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 10 MILLION, WITHOUT INTEREST OVER A PERIOD OF NO MORE THAN 30 MONTHS ANNOUNCED ON NOVEMBER 6, 2019

* FIRST TRANCHE HAS ALREADY BEEN EXECUTED

* THESE 875 TRANCHE WARRANTS ANNOUNCED TODAY MAY LEAD TO A MAXIMUM NUMBER OF 875 BONDS FOR UP TO EUR 8,750,000 NOMINAL VALUE

* IN COMING WEEKS WE EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE CLINICAL RESULTS WITH SECOND-GENERATION PRIMA GLASSES AHEAD OF TRIALSTART EXPECTED BY YEAR-END 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)