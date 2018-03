March 29 (Reuters) - Pizu Group Holdings Ltd:

* SHENGLI MINBAO, TIBET FUDEYUAN & 2 THIRD PARTIES ENTER COOPERATION FRAMEWORK DEAL TO FORM JOINT VENTURE

* TOTAL REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV TO BE RMB100 MILLION

* JOINT VENTURE TO ESTABLISH FACTORY TO PRODUCE MIXED CIVIL EXPLOSIVE