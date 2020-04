BRIEF-Pizza Pizza Royalty Says Monthly Dividend Will Be Reduced From $0.0713 Per Share To $0.05 Per Share Beginning With April 2020 Dividend

April 15 (Reuters) - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp:

* ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON PIZZA PIZZA LIMITED RESTAURANT OPERATIONS AND APRIL DIVIDEND ADJUSTMENT (COVID-19)

* PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY - MONTHLY DIVIDEND WILL BE REDUCED FROM $0.0713 PER SHARE TO $0.05 PER SHARE BEGINNING WITH APRIL 2020 DIVIDEND

* PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY - ROYALTY POOL SYSTEM SALES FOR QUARTER DECREASED 6.1% TO $125.8 MILLION FROM $133.9 MILLION LAST YEAR

* CO CONTINUING TO ASSESS IMPACT COVID-19 HAS HAD AND WILL HAVE ON RESTAURANT SALES