May 21 (Reuters) - PJ Asset Management:

* PJ ASSET MANAGEMENT - ISSUED THIRD LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF TAISHIN FHC TODAY TO ASK FOR SUPPORT OF ITS 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES

* PJ ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS TAISHIN BOARD UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO REDUCE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 7 SEATS

* PJ ASSET MANAGEMENT - OWNS 9.9% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF TAISHIN FHC