Feb 7 (Reuters) - PJT Partners Inc:

* PJT PARTNERS INC REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10 PERCENT TO $190.6 MILLION

* PJT PARTNERS SAYS INTEND TO REPURCHASE NEARLY 534,000 PARTNERSHIP UNITS FOR CASH IN FEBRUARY 2018

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK $1.98​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME, IF-CONVERTED PER SHARE $0.79‍​

* PJT PARTNERS - ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TCJA IN QUARTER WAS $24.7 MILLION RISE IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE DUE TO REMEASUREMENT OF U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS