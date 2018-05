May 2 (Reuters) - PJT Partners Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $134 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $143 MILLION

* INTEND TO REPURCHASE APPROXIMATELY 128,000 PARTNERSHIP UNITS FOR CASH IN MAY 2018

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: