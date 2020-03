March 30 (Reuters) - Poznanska Korporacja Budowlana Pekabex SA:

* SAYS ONE WORKER IN KOKOSZKI II PRODUCTION PLANT IN GDANSK TESTED POSITIVE FOR SARS-COV-2

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION MAY LAST UP TO TWO WEEKS, CO DECIDES TO MOVE PRODUCTION TO OTHER PRODUCTION PLANTS

* CURRENTLY SUSPENDS PRODUCTION IN KOKOSZKI II PLANT