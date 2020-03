March 10 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA:

* RECEIVES FROM POLAND’S KNF INDIVIDUAL RECOMMENDATION TO INCREASE OWN FUNDS BY WITHHOLDING AT LEAST 50% OF PROFIT FOR 2019

* ALSO KNF CONFIRMS THAT BANK MEETS CRITERIA FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF UP TO 50% OF 2019 NET PROFIT