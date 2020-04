April 15 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA:

* SAYS BANK GUARANTEE FUND SETS BANK’S CONTRIBUTION TO RESOLUTION FUND AT 295.8 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2020

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF CONTRIBUTIONS ACCOUNTED IN Q1 COSTS AMOUNT TO 378.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)