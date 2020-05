BRIEF-PKP Cargo Prelim April Transport Volume Drop Over 25%

May 8 (Reuters) - PKP Cargo SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS ABOUT 20% DROP IN Q1 TRANSPORT VOLUMES VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PRELIM APRIL TRANSPORT VOLUME DROP OVER 25% Y/Y

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES CONTINUATION OF DOWNTREND IN COMING MONTHS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AGREES WITH TRADE UNIONS TO 10% DROP IN WORK TIME, WAGES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CURRENT TRANSPORT VOLUMES DUE TO DELAY IN PROJECT BY KEY CLIENT ARCELORMITTAL POLAND