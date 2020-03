BRIEF-PL Group Announces Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak on Company's Activity

March 17 (Reuters) - PL Group SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED PERMIT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF PREMISES IN WARSAW AND IS NOT ABLE TO OBTAIN INFORMATION FOR REASON OF DELAY FROM WARSAW CITY COUNCIL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS LACK OF AVAILABILITY OF SOME MATERIALS NEEDED TO COMPLETE OFFICE IN POWISLE, CURRENTLY CO USES SUBSTITUTES TO BE ABLE TO MOVE TO NEW OFFICE BY END OF THIS MONTH

* WORKS ON TEST VERSION OF PLCFM APP TO END THIS MONTH, NOT AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)