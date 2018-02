Feb 22 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp:

* PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE ANNOUNCES CACTUS II PIPELINE IS FULLY COMMITTED WITH LONG-TERM THIRD-PARTY CONTRACTS

* PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE - CONCLUSION OF OPEN SEASON FOR CACTUS II PIPELINE, PIPELINE SYSTEM WITH INITIAL CAPACITY OF 585,000 BARRELS/ DAY​

* PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP - CO IS EXPECTED TO RETAIN 65% OWNERSHIP OF CACTUS II PIPELINE AND WILL SERVE AS ITS OPERATOR