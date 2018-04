April 2 (Reuters) - PLAISIO COMPUTERS SA:

* SAYS FY 2017 TURNOVER EUR 286.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 283.0 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 4.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS FY 2017 EBITDA EUR 10.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.1 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND TOTALING EUR 1.5 MILLION (PER SHARE € 0.0700, GROSS) FOR YEAR 2017