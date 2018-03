March 19 (Reuters) - PLAN OPTIK AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES AMOUNT TO EUR 7.3 MILLION (2016: EUR 7.6 MILLION)

* FY EBIT MARGIN OF 4.6% (2016: 6.1%)

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES STABLE REVENUES IN THE MEDIUM TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)