BRIEF-Plan Optik FY EBIT Up At EUR 0.8 Million

March 23 (Reuters) - PLAN OPTIK AG:

* FY REVENUE RISES 7.4% TO EUR 8.9 MILLION

* GOOD PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2019, CORONA CRISIS WEIGHS ON OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* PRELIMINARY GROUP EBIT IMPROVED TO EUR 0.84 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 (2018: EUR 0.45 MILLION)

* PRELIMINARY EBIT MARGIN RELATED TO THE CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OF 9.5% IS BOTH ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S RESULT (2018: 5.5%)

* WITH GROWING SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS, OVERALL INCREASE IN ORDERS CAN BE OBSERVED DUE TO THE DISINFECTANT EFFECT OF AIRTUNE SYSTEM

* PLANS SHORT-TIME WORK FOR SEVERAL GROUP DIVISIONS IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* HOW LONG SHORT-TIME WORK WILL LAST, WHETHER FURTHER MEASURES ARE NECESSARY AND HOW STRONGLY PLAN OPTIK WILL BE AFFECTED CANNOT BE ESTIMATED

* OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN GROUP INCREASED COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR BY 10.6% TO EUR 9.42 MILLION (2018: EUR 8.51 MILLION)