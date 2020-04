April 30 (Reuters) - Plan Optik AG:

* CONCRETE OUTLOOK FOR THE ENTIRE YEAR 2020 IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE

* CONFIRMS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FY 2019

* SEES BOTH SALES AND EARNINGS FOR 2020 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)