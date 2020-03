March 18 (Reuters) - Planet Fitness Inc:

* PLANET FITNESS PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19

* PLANET FITNESS INC - HAS MADE DECISION TO CLOSE REMAINDER OF ITS CORPORATE STORES EFFECTIVE TUESDAY, MARCH 17TH, AT 10PM ET THROUGH MARCH 31(ST)

* PLANET FITNESS INC - HALTING SHARE REPURCHASES FOR TIME BEING

* PLANET FITNESS INC - BELIEVE HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO CARRY CO WELL BEYOND END OF 2020