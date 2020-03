BRIEF-Planet Fitness Says Have Decided To Withdraw 2020 Outlook At This Time

March 30 (Reuters) - Planet Fitness Inc:

* PLANET FITNESS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* PLANET FITNESS INC - HAVE DECIDED TO WITHDRAW OUR 2020 OUTLOOK AT THIS TIME

* PLANET FITNESS INC - ALL DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL PLANET FITNESS LOCATIONS SYSTEM-WIDE ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* PLANET FITNESS - IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATED OUTLOOK AT THIS TIME

* PLANET FITNESS INC - DRAWN DOWN $75 MILLION UNDER ITS REVOLVING FINANCING FACILITY OF VARIABLE FUNDING SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* PLANET FITNESS INC - DRAWN DOWN $75 MILLION UNDER ITS REVOLVING FINANCING FACILITY OF VARIABLE FUNDING SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* PLANET FITNESS INC - INCLUDING DRAW DOWN, COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS APPROXIMATELY $540 MILLION IN AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND