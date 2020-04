BRIEF-Planet Fitness Says To Implement Temporary Furlough Of All Of In-Store Staff

April 10 (Reuters) - Planet Fitness Inc:

* PLANET FITNESS INC SAYS CEO CHRISTOPHER RONDEAU, HAS VOLUNTARILY ELECTED TO FORGO 100% OF HIS BASE SALARY - SEC FILING

* PLANET FITNESS INC SAYS PRESIDENT DORVIN LIVELY, HAS VOLUNTARILY ELECTED TO TAKE 30% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY

* PLANET FITNESS - CFO THOMAS FITZGERALD, CRAIG MILLER, CHIEF DIGITAL & INFORMATION OFFICER, VOLUNTARILY ELECTED TO TAKE 25% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARIES

* PLANET FITNESS - ON APRIL 9, ONGOING EFFORT TO MITIGATE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK’S NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON CO’S BUSINESS, DETERMINED WOULD IMPLEMENT TEMPORARY FURLOUGH OF ALL OF IN-STORE STAFF

* PLANET FITNESS - BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO VOLUNTARILY ELECTED TO WAIVE ALL OF DIRECTORS’ ANNUAL CASH RETAINER FEES

* PLANET FITNESS - REDUCTIONS IN BASE SALARIES ARE EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT BEGINNING WITH THE COMPANY'S NEXT PAY PERIOD Source text: [bit.ly/3bazE85] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)