BRIEF-Planet Media Records Fall In Digital Advertising Revenues In March Due To COVID-19

April 7 (Reuters) - Planet Media SA:

* ENQUIRY POINT RELATED TO COVID-19

* PLANET.FR, MEDISITE.FR, E-SANTE.FR SITES PROFIT FROM INCREASED TRAFFIC DUE TO LOCKDOWN

* AT END OF FEBRUARY 2020, PLANET MEDIA HAD SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF €8.3M AND NET DEBT OF €3.7M

* PLANET MEDIA RECORDED A FALL IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING REVENUES IN MARCH

* SUSPENSION FOR 6 MONTHS OF MATURITIES ON LOANS GRANTED BY MAJORITY OF BANKING PARTNERS, INCLUDING BPIFRANCE