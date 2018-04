April 13 (Reuters) - PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PAT SA :

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES PROGRESSIVE INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018

