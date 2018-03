BRIEF-Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion

March 28 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc:

* PLANTRONICS TO ACQUIRE POLYCOM FOR $2 BILLION

* PLANTRONICS INC - ‍TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES​

* PLANTRONICS INC - ‍DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS​

* PLANTRONICS INC - EXPECT $75 MILLION IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE

* PLANTRONICS INC - ‍ PLANTRONICS WILL ACQUIRE POLYCOM IN CASH, STOCK TRANSACTION VALUED AT $2.0 BILLION ENTERPRISE VALUE​

* PLANTRONICS INC - ENTERPRISE VALUE CONSISTING OF ESTIMATED $690 MILLION OF NET DEBT, ESTIMATED $948 MILLION IN CASH AND 6.352 MILLION PLANTRONICS SHARES

* PLANTRONICS - ‍INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BILLION IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING​

* PLANTRONICS - EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD

* PLANTRONICS - ‍REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018​