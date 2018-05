May 16 (Reuters) - PLASTIQ:

* PLASTIQ SECURES $27 MILLION IN NEW FUNDING ROUND TO ACCELERATE GROWTH OF PAYMENTS PLATFORM FOR SMALL BUSINESS

* PLASTIQ - WILL USE FUNDS TO ROLL OUT NEW PAYMENT SERVICES AND ACCELERATE GROWTH IN SMALL BUSINESS MARKET

* PLASTIQ - KAREN APPLETON PAGE JOINS PLASTIQ BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)